Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Conifex Timber from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a C$0.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Conifex Timber from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.95.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

