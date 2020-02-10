Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of STZ.B opened at $200.03 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $166.50 and a 52-week high of $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

