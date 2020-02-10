Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.48

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $3.64. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

CPSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

