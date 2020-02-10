Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $29.56. 574,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. Insiders have acquired 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 283,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 112,974 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 59,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

