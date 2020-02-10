Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $313.43. 1,295,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.02 and a 200-day moving average of $293.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.