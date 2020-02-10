Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 52-Week High at $316.94

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $316.94 and last traded at $316.47, with a volume of 152531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit