Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 52-Week High at $316.94

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $316.94 and last traded at $316.47, with a volume of 152531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

