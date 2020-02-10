Counterparty (XCP) Price Up 19.9% This Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $947.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00018585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,785.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.61 or 0.04559038 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00751097 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000428 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,388 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

