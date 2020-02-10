Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE CUZ opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

