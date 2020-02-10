CPChain (CPC) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $57,864.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. During the last week, CPChain has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.01279311 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004101 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000865 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

