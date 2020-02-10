Credit Suisse Group Raises Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $750.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $680.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $697.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $646.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $338.95 and a 1 year high of $725.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

