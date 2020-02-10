Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,438 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 659.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 29.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $29,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

