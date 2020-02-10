Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

