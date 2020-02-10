Crewe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after acquiring an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after acquiring an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,840 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after acquiring an additional 198,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after acquiring an additional 169,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

