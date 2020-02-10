Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003729 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $883,033.00 and $3,882.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026838 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00347496 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00037726 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,595,375 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,139 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.