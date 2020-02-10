CSFB Trims Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Target Price to C$12.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CSFB from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.81% from the stock’s current price.

HSE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.02.

Shares of HSE stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.23. 1,463,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$16.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

