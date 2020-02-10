Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.80

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.80 and traded as high as $33.97. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 5,379,374 shares.

CTRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 680.3% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,112,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter valued at $35,774,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 105.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,964,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,897 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter valued at $17,329,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter valued at $16,999,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.