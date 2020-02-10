Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUB. SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 210,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,330. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cubic by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cubic by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Cubic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cubic by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 887,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.