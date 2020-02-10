Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $202,622.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,690 shares of company stock worth $1,786,825. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CW traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $147.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

