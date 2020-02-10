CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.26. 860,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,437. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

