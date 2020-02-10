Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. LGI Homes Inc has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

