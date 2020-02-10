Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 490 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after acquiring an additional 538,535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 193,780 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,973,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 111,535 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

