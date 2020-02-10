Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UA. Raymond James raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

