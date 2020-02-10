Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $493,000 Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.