Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $563,000 Investment in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at $602,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth about $62,426,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $20.69 on Monday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.