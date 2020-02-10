Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,261,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,142,465.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,400. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

PSMT stock opened at $62.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.