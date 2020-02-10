Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.01. 191,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

