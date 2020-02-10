Data#3 (ASX:DTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.00

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$5.00 ($3.55) and last traded at A$4.94 ($3.50), with a volume of 413555 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.72 ($3.35).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$4.21 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.64 million and a PE ratio of 42.22.

In related news, insider Laurence Baynham 65,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments, Product and Services. The Product segment offers hardware and software licenses for customers' desktop, network, and data center infrastructure.

