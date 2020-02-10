Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

