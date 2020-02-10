DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,842 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ball by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

BLL stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

