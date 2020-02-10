DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,332 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Incyte by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 5,036.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Incyte by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Incyte by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 202,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.14 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,923.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

