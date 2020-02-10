DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 176.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

CNQ opened at $28.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

