DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $38.89 on Monday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

