DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,942 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 64.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $9,004,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 16,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

WTR opened at $53.22 on Monday. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

