DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,644 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $183.54 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.16 and a 12 month high of $186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

