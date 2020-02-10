DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,866 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.31 on Monday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

