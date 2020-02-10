DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 106,950 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,950 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 493,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR opened at $75.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

