DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 22,863 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after buying an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $200.79 on Monday. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day moving average of $173.19.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.