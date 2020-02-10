Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 194.54 ($2.56).

RMG opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 215.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.02. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In other news, insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders acquired 600,128 shares of company stock valued at $123,929,880 in the last ninety days.

Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

