Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,877.53 ($24.70).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,700.20 ($22.37) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,800.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,724.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.01%.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 803 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,520.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

