DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $436,887.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.89 or 0.03485563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00253624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136062 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

