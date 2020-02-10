DHT (NYSE:DHT) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get DHT alerts:

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 7,200,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,381. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after buying an additional 2,247,001 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,786,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 854,781 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.