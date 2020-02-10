Diamant Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 325,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.06. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.