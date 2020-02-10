Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.23, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DO opened at $4.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on DO. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Fearnley Fonds lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

