Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.23, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DO opened at $4.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on DO. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Fearnley Fonds lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Earnings History for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit