DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 28.2% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $111,948.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.01282982 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000979 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,727,560 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

