Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.
Shares of DIV opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.58. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.58 and a one year high of C$3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.97.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.
Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.