Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of DIV opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.58. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.58 and a one year high of C$3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.97.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

