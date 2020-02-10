Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Trimmed by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,315,000 after purchasing an additional 536,989 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,414,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 165,465 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,464 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,098,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,417,000 after purchasing an additional 166,091 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR opened at $87.14 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

