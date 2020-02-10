Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $320.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. CL King began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.54.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $275.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.80. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

