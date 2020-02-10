Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $320.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. CL King began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.54.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $275.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.80. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Analyst Recommendations for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit