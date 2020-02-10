Dragon Option Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,728.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $13,732.00 and $2,728.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, Hoo and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, Bancor Network, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

