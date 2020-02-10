Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $290.02

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $290.02 and traded as high as $291.00. Drax Group shares last traded at $289.60, with a volume of 592,510 shares.

DRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 360.44 ($4.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 290.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit