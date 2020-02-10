Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $290.02

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $290.02 and traded as high as $291.00. Drax Group shares last traded at $289.60, with a volume of 592,510 shares.

DRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 360.44 ($4.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 290.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

