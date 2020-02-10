Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.73. Dropcar shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 643 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dropcar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. Dropcar had a negative net margin of 224.52% and a negative return on equity of 236.23%.

Dropcar Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

